Donna Lynn Campbell, Harriman

Mrs. Donna Lynn Campbell, age 66, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee went home to be with our Lord and Creator of the Universe on Monday, September 11, 2023, from the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born May 1, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Roanoke, Virginia prior to moving to Williamsburg, Virginia, and then to Harriman. Mrs. Campbell was a graduate of Cave Spring High School in Roanoke, Virginia. After attending Virginia Tech University she earned her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology from Roanoke College. She then earned two Master’s Degrees, one in Biology from the College of William and Mary and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Tennessee. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee where she served as Church Librarian and a Sunday School Teacher for over 32 years. She also served faithfully in Jail Ministry for 45 years, 13 years in Williamsburg, Virginia, and 32 years at the Roane County Jail in Kingston and deeply cared for and ministered to the individuals there. Because of her humble spirit, one may never know of her academic, scientific, and professional accomplishments. She would probably never mention these accomplishments, but we felt it important to do so. Her knowledge and expertise in the Sciences was not only sought out nationally and internationally by many officials, but also gave her many opportunities including travel, her research being published, and serving for 12 years as a Charter Member of the Site-Specific Advisory Board at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and as a Charter Member of the Citizens Advisory Board for the Kingston T.V.A. Ash Spill Clean Up. Although Mrs. Campbell had many opportunities to do many things, she felt that her calling and ministry was to share her knowledge and love of the sciences and reading through teaching. She was a much-beloved Teacher at Mount Pisgah Christian Academy in Oliver Springs, Tennessee for over 20 years. As a lover of books and reading, she also helped to establish and stock the School Library. Many students have memories of “Library Time” and Mrs. Campbell reading them a story or helping them to check out a book. She also shared her passion for Science by teaching the Middle School and High School Science Classes for many years. She was dedicated to every student, always going the extra mile to make sure that they got the help, encouragement, and challenge that they needed, all while being very attuned to their well-being. During her time at MPCA, she has taught hundreds of students, preparing them for whatever path they chose after graduation. Mrs. Campbell has a God-given ability to see the best in those around her and to challenge the students to reach their potential. Most importantly, Mrs. Campbell has not only taught her students about Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and other scientific knowledge but goes above and beyond to ensure that they leave her class knowing that the God who spoke the world into being, is the One who loves them and has a plan for each of their lives. Her favorite Bible verses were Zephaniah 3:17 and 2 Timothy 2:15. Most of all, she dearly loved her family and her entire life focused around service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her legacy will continue in the lives that she influenced and the hearts that she touched.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Middleton.

Survivors include:

Husband of 32 years: Kenneth Campbell

5 Children: Kenny Campbell (Lauren Mitchell), Kelly Campbell (Rob Aritzmendi), Sarah Campbell, Trenton Campbell (Ninette), Nikki Carbin (Chris)

9 Grandchildren: Christopher Carbin, Madison Carbin, McKenna Carbin, Mayleigh Carbin, Canyon Carbin, Xavier Campbell, Sam Schaad, Amaiya Aritzmendi, and Lexi Turner (David)

Mother: Marilyn Middleton

Brothers and Sister: David Middleton (Beth), Linda Bellamy (Bob), and Gary Middleton (Julie)

And many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends including her family at First Baptist Church, Kingston and Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, and Christian Academy.

As a lover of all of God’s creation, taking many of them into her home, homestead, and classroom over the years, she is also survived by her beloved dog, “Mara”.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church; 215 N. Kentucky Street, Kingston, Tennessee 37763. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church, Kingston with Pastor Dale Darley and Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Campbell Family Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Pisgah Christian Academy (Donna Campbell Scholarship Fund); 160 Patriot Drive; Oliver Springs, TN 37840. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Donna Campbell.

