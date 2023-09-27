Destiny Rytel Jones, 24, Clinton

Destiny Rytel Jones, age 24, of Clinton, TN passed into the arms of heaven’s angels on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Destiny graduated from Clinton High School in 2017, where she excelled in both academics and athletics. After high school, she became a CNA and worked for NHC in Farragut where she made a difference in every life she touched. Her smile lit up the room, and her laugh was contagious! While we miss her terribly, her beautiful spirit will live in our hearts forever – and in the sparkle in her little boy’s big brown eyes and in his infectious giggle – which is very much like his momma.

Destiny is survived by her son, Ke’Andre; her parents, Christopher D. Jones, and Chrysti M. Jones; sister, Dkyea Knox (Colby); brothers, D’Vontae Jones, Daraon Jones; and by her grandmother, Patricia Martin. Her grandparents, Joe and Mary Jones, and Joyce Gamble preceded her in death.

Destiny was laid to rest in a private service on May 24, 2023.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Ms. Destiny Jones.

