Destiny Rytel Jones, 24, Clinton

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 182 Views

Destiny Rytel Jones, age 24, of Clinton, TN passed into the arms of heaven’s angels on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Destiny graduated from Clinton High School in 2017, where she excelled in both academics and athletics. After high school, she became a CNA and worked for NHC in Farragut where she made a difference in every life she touched. Her smile lit up the room, and her laugh was contagious! While we miss her terribly, her beautiful spirit will live in our hearts forever – and in the sparkle in her little boy’s big brown eyes and in his infectious giggle – which is very much like his momma.  

Destiny is survived by her son, Ke’Andre; her parents, Christopher D. Jones, and Chrysti M. Jones; sister, Dkyea Knox (Colby); brothers, D’Vontae Jones, Daraon Jones; and by her grandmother, Patricia Martin.  Her grandparents, Joe and Mary Jones, and Joyce Gamble preceded her in death.  

Destiny was laid to rest in a private service on May 24, 2023.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Ms. Destiny Jones.

About News Department

Check Also

Margie Kennedy, Deer Lodge

Margie Kennedy, 85 of Deer Lodge, passed away on September 24, 2023. The family will …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: