Derita Miller Steele, 86

Derita Miller Steele passed on to her eternal home on September 8, 2023, at 86 years old. She was born on March 26, 1937, in Glen Alice, Tennessee to the late Vernie and Naoma Miller, the youngest of 3 sisters. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Steele; oldest sister, Patty Carter; son-in-law, Jeffery Bullock.

She is survived by her sister, Sarah Jane Adams & husband Bob; daughters, Lisa Bullock, Amy Hamby-Scott and husband Don; grandchildren, Zach Bullock, Lindsey Robinson & husband Kacy, Laken Scott, and Donovan Scott; great-grandchildren, Makyla, Jaxon, & Hudson Lowe, and many other loved ones.

Derita spent her life fiercely and selflessly loving her family and taking care of those around her. She spent her retirement years tending her garden, watching the hummingbirds with her cat, Debbie, and spending time with her loved ones. She is loved dearly and will be missed greatly.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, September 15, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

