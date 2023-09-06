Dennis Wayne Webster, Clinton

Dennis Wayne Webster, age 72, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee on April 27, 1951, and was the son of the late Sanford Webster and Gertrude Hoskins Webster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Steven Webster and Mike Webster. Dennis was a retired Maintenance Manager for the automotive industry.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Pamela Duncan Webster; son, Daniel Webster of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter, Jessica Webster of Claxton, Tennessee; step-sons, Jason Gross and wife Shenna of Caryville, Tennessee, and Brandon Gross of Clinton, Tennessee; brothers, Sanford Webster II, James Webster and wife Marsha, and William Webster and wife Trilla, all of Clinton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Elijah Gross, Isaiah Gross, Melachi Gross, Henry Webster, Annie Webster, Brooklyn Gross, Alivia Gross, Riley Gross, Arya Gross, Breanna Gross and Brennon Gross, and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be private.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Dennis Wayne Webster.

