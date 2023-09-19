Delbert Lynn Cox, Knoxville

Delbert Lynn Cox was born November 28, 1953, in Knoxville, TN. He passed from this life to his heavenly home on September 15, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Paul and Kathryn Cox, his brother Greg Cox, and son Dewayne Webster.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda; brother Tony (Joy) Cox, sister-in-law Sabrena Cox; Sons, Kevin (Robin) Cox and Dennis (Melissa) Stinnett; grandchildren Jordan (Holly), Lauren (Antonio), Jacob (Alexis), Isaac (Hadley), Isaiah, Elias, Gabriel, Justin, Shelby, and Lazarus; one great-grandson Wesstin; his Aunt Sue; several nieces and nephews, two blessed friends Judy and Ashley who he recognized as his daughters.

Lynn was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved to make people laugh and you knew if he was involved in something, it would not be dull. If you knew him awhile, you knew he loved you by how he picked on you or gave you a hard time. He cherished his family, especially the grandbabies. They will tell you they count him as their friend, not just a grandparent. There were many family memories with the grandsons watching Cops and WWE wrestling. His hobbies included poetry, gardening, being a jokester, aggravating his momma about why she named him Delbert, and working or tinkering with things and having parts left over.

He graduated from Clinton High School. After graduation he was employed at Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Ambulance Service, Holly Gamble Funeral Home, and finally at the plants in Oak Ridge for 20 years until his retirement.

He was saved at a young age and followed the Lord for the rest of his life. He was steadfast in his faith. He could be found reading the Word and listening and singing worship songs. Lynn made John 13:35 that says, “By this all people will know that you are My disciple if you have love for one another” personal. Lynn lived that out. He always wanted to make sure his family and others knew the Lord. He chose to point out the goodness and faithfulness of the Lord every chance he got. He faithfully attended Faith Promise Church for the last 21 years where he served in many different areas of ministry such as drama, Stephen’s Ministry, Celebrate Recovery prayer team, and led a weekly small group.

He was married to his precious bride Linda on March 3, 1979. They enjoyed 44 blessed years together. They were a match made in heaven. God crafted them, especially for each other. They enjoyed many years of laughter, some of pain and sorrow, but most of all they led and supported each other by prayer and sacrifice.

He will be missed by so many, but he will live on in our memories and in our hearts.

Just the other day he told us to make sure when he dies to tell everyone how smart he was and that he had degrees from the most prestigious schools, but he most certainly had a Ph.D. in B.S. A.T.T.

A funeral service will take place Friday, September 22, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.; the service will follow at 1:00 p.m. and graveside will be from 2:30- 3:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lynn Cox.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...