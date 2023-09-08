Deborah Marie (Hughes) Brown, Rockwood

Deborah Marie (Hughes) Brown, age 59 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. She was born on August 24, 1964. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She devoted her life to her family. She was the best cook and loved spending time with her husband, kids, and grandkids. She enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling, and to crochet. She is preceded in death by her father: Robert Otis Hughes; Siblings: Jackie Broglin, Rocky Broglin, Doodlebug; and Father-in-law: Hershel Lee Brown. She is survived by:

Husband: Roger Brown

Mother: Sue Hughes

Children: Sky Foster, Layla Bean (Mike Fox), Keena Foster, Hayleigh Goad (Travis), Kayleigh Lowe (Justin Jenkins), Chris Lowe, Cody Brown (Rebecca), Derek Brown, Misty Gooch

Grandchildren: Amber Jones, Tiffany Foster, Anthony Foster, Araya Opal, Austin Bean, Payton Owsley, Crimson Foster, Uriah Omary, Raylan Hughes, Kynzleigh Hughes, Jaxyn Goad, Keatyn Goad, Wyatt Brown, Tyler Lowe, River Lowe, and Southern Lowe.

several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members

Favorite Dog: Zeus

Arrangements are incomplete and will be posted once they are finalized.

