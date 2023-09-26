David Thomas Jarnigan, Clinton

David Thomas Jarnigan, better known as “Buzz”, age 42, of Clinton, TN., passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Rocky Top, TN. He loved his nieces, nephews and spending time with his family. Buzz enjoyed fishing, ginsenging, and whittling. He also enjoyed giving people tattoos. Always willing to help others and would give his shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Buzz is preceded in death by his father David D. Jarnigan.

He is survived by his mother Mary Ann Goins and husband Michael of Clinton, TN, daughter Brianna Goans Jarnigan of Briceville, TN, brothers Tony Laine and wife Lacey of Fratersville, TN, and Joseph Goins and wife Beth of Rocky Top, TN, sisters Melissa Kaye Jarnigan of Clinton, TN, Amanda Crowley and husband Stevie of Clinton, TN and Jennifer Goins of Clinton, TN.

Receiving of friends and family will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Buzz’s funeral service will be at 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Rev. Gary Smith will be officiating. His graveside service will follow the funeral service at the church cemetery. Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is serving the family of David Jarnigan.

