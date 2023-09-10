David Lindsay, 89, Coalfield

David N Lindsay peacefully went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2023 with his wife and two children by his side.

David entered the world on July 17, 1934 the first in his family to be born outside the newly created Smoky Mountain National Park. 

He attended Bearden High school and joined the United States Navy shortly after graduation. He attended the University of Tennessee while serving in the Naval Reserve. He later met and married Ann Hamby and began sharing 61 years of life together on August 24th of 1962. They had two children, Lee and John.

His career in Electrical Engineering took him across much of the United States and his family along with him. Each new job was met with adventure and opportunity as evidenced by the many photos and memories gathered along the way. He was a member of Toastmasters International, a licensed Professional Engineer, and a Deacon at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield, Tennessee. 

He was full of curiosity, an avid learner, a passionate problem solver, a dedicated Christian, a devoted and loving husband, and an absolute role model of a father who possessed a never ending combination of wisdom, humor, quick wit, and spontaneous delivery that will forever be passed along and imitated by his children, grandchildren, and many generations to come. 

He was preceded in death by his father Wesley Albert, his mother Ethel Ramsey, his brothers Clyde and Vernon, his sisters Polly, Marjorie, and Irene, and his grandson Mitchell. 

He is survived by his wife Ann, his daughter Lee Ann and her children (Ryan, Austin, Jared and wife Hannah, and Andrea), his son John, daughter in law April and their children (Cameron, Madison and husband Nate, Carley and husband Patton, Max, and Molly), and a great grandson Hezekiah.

The family will receive friends at Sharp Funeral home on Monday, September 11 from 5:00-7:00pm with a funeral service to follow. The graveside service for family and friends will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.

