David G. Futrell, Rockwood

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 52 Views

Mr. David G. Futrell, age 80, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023. He was born on February 14, 1943, in Coalfield, Tennessee to Alvin & Bernice Futrell. Mr. Futrell was a proud Marine. He was in the service from 1965-1967. He spent 14 months in Vietnam. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4782. He served as an officer & the Chaplin for several years. Mr. Futrell spent many years as a logger by trade. Mr. Futrell enjoyed being in the outdoors as much as he could. He loved hunting, fishing, & gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He is preceded by his parents Alvin & Bernice Futrell, daughter Joni Futrell Cook, and nephew Eric Dinkins.

He is survived by:
Children & Stepchildren: Sandy Futrell, Toby Newcome (Kandi), Julie Stephens (Floyd)
Grandchildren: Shane McCloud, Bo Newcome, Brett Newcome, Kori Newcome, Kelsy Stephens (James), Kaleb Stephens (Brittney), Mason Stephens, Timber Ellison
Great-Grandchildren Karson Stephens
Brother: Danny Futrell (Anita)
Sister: Diane Futrell
Several Nieces & Nephews, and other relatives, & friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A memorial service will be held in the upcoming week. A time will be updated once arrangements have been finalized. 

About News Department

Check Also

Jerry Wayne Harris, Jamestown

Jerry, Wayne, Harris, age 53 of Jamestown, Tennessee passed away at his home in Spring …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: