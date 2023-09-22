Darnell Ramon Hamilton, 40

A celebration of life for Darnell Ramon Hamilton who gained his wings on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. Darnell was born on November 28th, 1982, to Shirley Hamilton. He was a member of Braxton Chapel AME Zion Church. Darnell loved the Lord with his whole heart. He loved going to church and was not ashamed to praise the Lord even if he had to praise the Lord by himself. Darnell never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile. Once he considered you a friend- that friendship was “always and forever”. He gave the best hugs, and his smile would light up the room. He was so loud, and he knew it but didn’t care. You would hear him before you saw him. He attended Roane County High School, Kingston, TN, and was the band’s biggest fan, being able to play the drums with them was the highlight of his life.

Darnell was preceded in death by grandparents Willis and Helen Huffine Hamilton, aunts; Diane Smith and Betty Jewel Hamilton, uncle, Clarence Hamilton, cousins; Theresa Hamilton Sprow and Johnathon Hamilton. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted mother Shirley Hamilton, sister, Yolanda Hamilton and niece Shae Hamilton, aunts, Billie Hamilton and Mamie Hamilton of Kingston, TN. uncles, John Hamilton of Harriman, TN. Willis Hamilton of Kingston, TN., and Don (Gail) Hamilton of Oak Ridge, TN., many cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral in the Kyker Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Tonja Warren officiating and Reverend Marc Green with words of comfort. Burial will follow in Braxton Chapel Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hamilton Family.

