Danny Lee Holder, Quartzsite, AZ

Danny Lee Holder, age 75 of Quartzsite, AZ, passed away September 7, 2023, in San Antonio, TX. He was born October 23, 1947, in Pontiac, MI, and raised in Wartburg, TN.

Danny retired as a musician for 50 years. He played lead guitar with some of the top country stars in L.A. and Nashville. Later, he devoted his musical talent to serve the Lord with his best friend and Pastor, Joe Ferguson of CA. He loved to metal detect and enjoy the beauty of the AZ desert.

He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond Holder and Marie Hamby Stringfield, and sisters Virginia and Margie Holder.

He leaves behind his daughters: Misty Holder and Turia Holder Dempsey and Grandchildren Riley and Lily Dempsey all of Sacramento, CA., Brother: Jody Holder of Sevierville, TN., Sister: Gail Holder Southard and husband Luke of San Antonio, TX., Nephew: Christopher Forman and wife Rosie of Spring, TX., Niece: Jessica Pimpton of San Antonio, TX., Great-Neices: Alyssa Forman and Gabrielle Pinpton and Great-Nephews: Isaiah, Bryce, and Justyce Pimpton, all of which he adored. A special cousin Barbara Holder Walsh, and husband Rick of Fountain Hills, AZ.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 11 am-1 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm. Internment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery, Wartburg, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Danny Lee Holder.

