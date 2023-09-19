Daniel Kincaid Davidson, Roane County

Daniel Kincaid Davidson, age 60, of Roane County passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center at Turkey Creek in Knoxville. He was born February 2, 1963, in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Daniel was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. He loved going camping and enjoyed spending his summers down by the lake where he would set his tent. Preceded in death by his parents, James Andrew & Mary Frances Moore Davidson; brothers, Johnny, Freddie, Buddy, Junior, Jerry, Alvin and Larry Davidson, and Dean Hamilton; sisters, Bobbie, Gayle, Susie, Una Grace, and Charlene.
SURVIVORS
Children Daniel Frost of Harriman
Joshua Davidson of Georgia
Kevin Davidson of Georgia
Harley Davidson of Knoxville
Granddaughter Denver Davidson of Knoxville
Brothers Eugene Davidson & wife, Missy of Loudon
Howard Davidson & wife, Cathy of Kingston
Albert “Pedro” Davidson of Kingston
Wayne Davidson of Kingston
Sisters Margaret Davidson Branson of Kingston
Beck Burnum of Rockwood
A host of nieces and nephews, and many friends
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Star of Bethlehem Church in Philadelphia with funeral service following the visitation at 6:00 pm. Bro. Logan Davidson and Bro. Ronnie Davidson will officiate. Interment will follow in Star of Bethlehem Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Bubba, Andrew, Mason, Richie, Billy, and Austin. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.