Daniel Kincaid Davidson, Roane County

Daniel Kincaid Davidson, age 60, of Roane County passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center at Turkey Creek in Knoxville. He was born February 2, 1963, in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Daniel was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. He loved going camping and enjoyed spending his summers down by the lake where he would set his tent. Preceded in death by his parents, James Andrew & Mary Frances Moore Davidson; brothers, Johnny, Freddie, Buddy, Junior, Jerry, Alvin and Larry Davidson, and Dean Hamilton; sisters, Bobbie, Gayle, Susie, Una Grace, and Charlene.

SURVIVORS

Children                                   Daniel Frost of Harriman

                                                Joshua Davidson of Georgia

                                                Kevin Davidson of Georgia

                                                Harley Davidson of Knoxville

Granddaughter                        Denver Davidson of Knoxville

Brothers                                   Eugene Davidson & wife, Missy of Loudon

                                                Howard Davidson & wife, Cathy of Kingston

                                                Albert “Pedro” Davidson of Kingston

                                                Wayne Davidson of Kingston

Sisters                                      Margaret Davidson Branson of Kingston

                                                 Beck Burnum of Rockwood

A host of nieces and nephews, and many friends

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Star of Bethlehem Church in Philadelphia with funeral service following the visitation at 6:00 pm.  Bro. Logan Davidson and Bro. Ronnie Davidson will officiate. Interment will follow in Star of Bethlehem Cemetery.  Serving as pallbearers will be Bubba, Andrew, Mason, Richie, Billy, and Austin. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

