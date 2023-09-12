Daisy Lou Vowell Hatmaker, 95, Rocky Top

Daisy Lou Vowell Hatmaker, age 95 of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville. Daisy was born in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late Homer Vowell and Roxie Branch Vowell on January 7, 1928. Daisy was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Daisy is preceded in death by her husband, Bedford Hatmaker.
Survivors:
Sons Doug Hatmaker of Rocky Top
David Hatmaker of Rocky Top
Grandchildren Brian Hatmaker and Mary of Clinton
DeAnna Hurd of Knoxville
Brenna Jones of Knoxville
Jason Jones of Chattanooga
Great Grandchildren Stone and Luke Hatmaker
Sister Shirley Roper and Don of Lawrenceville, GA
And a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplin Ben Neal officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for Daisy’s graveside service.