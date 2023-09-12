Daisy Lou Vowell Hatmaker, 95, Rocky Top

Daisy Lou Vowell Hatmaker, age 95 of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville. Daisy was born in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late Homer Vowell and Roxie Branch Vowell on January 7, 1928. Daisy was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Daisy is preceded in death by her husband, Bedford Hatmaker.

Survivors:

Sons Doug Hatmaker of Rocky Top

David Hatmaker of Rocky Top

Grandchildren Brian Hatmaker and Mary of Clinton

DeAnna Hurd of Knoxville

Brenna Jones of Knoxville

Jason Jones of Chattanooga

Great Grandchildren Stone and Luke Hatmaker



Sister Shirley Roper and Don of Lawrenceville, GA

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplin Ben Neal officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for Daisy’s graveside service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...