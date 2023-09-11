CUMBERLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING TWO DEATHS

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the unexplained deaths of two individuals at a residence on Deep Draw Road.

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:22 p.m., deputies and investigators responded to a call reporting the discovery of deceased individuals. The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Tamara Clark and 54-year-old Del Clark.

The investigation is continuing at this time to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The initial investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play.

In order to establish a precise cause of death, both bodies were transferred to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The medical examiner’s findings will provide crucial information that will aid in shedding light on this tragic incident. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates on the investigation as more information becomes available.

