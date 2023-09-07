Cordelia “Cordie Bell” Lewis Ridenour, Clinton

Cordelia “Cordie Bell” Lewis Ridenour, age 72 of Clinton, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee following a period of declining health. Born on June 5, 1951, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Garlos and Audrey Hamilton Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Lewis.

Cordie Bell was a CNA and worked at several local nursing facilities. She was a member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, and loved to sing.

Cordie Bell is survived by her husband, Dennis Ridenour; daughters Amy Freeman and husband Kenny of Heiskell, Tennessee, and Jill Ridenour Seiber and husband Mark of Halls, Tennessee; brother, Glasco Lewis of Clinton, Tennessee; sisters, Terisa Lewis of Clinton, Tennessee and Jewell Lewis of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren, Renee Montford, Julie Freeman, Courtney Freeman, Cheyenne Freeman, Aubrey Ridenour, Schyler Seiber, Caylee Sieber; special beloved great-grandchildren, Malachi Long, Maxwell Long, Millie Long, Milo Long, and other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Ridenour Family on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel, with Rev. Michael Wallace officiating. Music will be provided by Jack and Bronwyn Bunch.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Overton Cemetery in Heiskell, Tennessee. Serving as pallbearers will be Ken Freeman, Mark Seiber, Peyton Garner, Patrick Montford, Kaleb Oakley, and Orion Carpenter.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Cordelia “Cordie Bell” Ridenour.

