Christopher D. Keever, 53

Christopher D. Keever, age 53, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 30, 2023. Chris was the father of three children, who were his life and whom he loved unconditionally; brother, uncle, colleague, and friend to many. On any occasion the kids were home, you could find him at Tammy’s house, ex-wife and best friend, demanding they play rounds of Clue, Boggle, Scrabble, or literally any other game possible. If games weren’t an option, discussions of politics, conspiracy theories, or faith were always on the table, and you couldn’t forget about his never-ending love for Star Wars.

Being a graduate of Oak Ridge High School (class of ‘88), Chris’ love of his community was seen through the many sports he participated in and even coached for his children, as well as the creative events he organized such as Catch the Leprechaun 5K, Pints and Paddles, and many more. With his degree in marketing and advertising as well as business management from Tennessee Technological University, he opened multiple successful businesses over the last few decades. You may have received monthly magazines from his first business, Anderson County Visions Magazine, which he published from his home desktop for twelve years, or you may simply know him from around town as the “Bee” with the Volkswagen bus. Although the magazine kickstarted his business involvement in Oak Ridge, his labor of love for the last six and a half years has been being the owner of three local businesses: Crafter’s Brew Market & Social, The Kitchen at Crafter’s Brew, and The Scotsman Grille at Centennial Golf Course.

Outside of his business endeavors, Chris’ upbringing in Royce Baptist Church stemmed his life of faith. Recently, he could be found participating in Sunday School at Alliance Church or hosting bible studies on Monday nights at The Kitchen. His first tattoo even contained four scripture references that he had purposefully placed on his forearm in hopes of it being a conversation starter. Chris was such a conversationalist that there wasn’t a person he met that didn’t immediately become his friend. Many characterized him as someone who instantly lit up a room with his smiles, hugs, and good cheer. He also touched many lives with his generous nature and welcoming personality. This was evident from his many social events, such as his yearly Friendsgiving Thanksgiving potluck event and winter coat drive. Chris’ friendships weren’t bound by the city limits of Oak Ridge but flowed into surrounding cities and communities. He could often be found playing poker, kayaking, and hiking with friends in Hot Springs, North Carolina or traveling across the country exploring breweries and other cultures. His love for traveling and meeting new people initiated a running joke of nobody knowing where Chris Keever was, and well, for the first time ever, everyone finally knows where Chris Keever is.

Chris was preceded in death by those he loved and missed greatly, his father, Ray C. Keever; mother, Barbara J. Keever; and sister, Linda G. Keever. He is survived by his former wife, Tammy; children, Alexis Steedman (Dj), Matthew Keever, and Rachel Keever; brothers, Ken, Alan and Merle Keever; nephew, Chase Keever (Michele); nieces, Tracey Weibert (Brad), Mallory Avello (Tim), and Kasey Hu (Yihao), as well as so many friends and loved ones.

A public Celebration of Life will be from 5:30 pm to 7 pm on Friday, September 8th, 2023, at Oak Ridge Alliance Church. The family requests to honor the personality and style of Chris, leave your sad funeral attire at home, and show up wearing your Hawaiian shirts and silly hats! Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

