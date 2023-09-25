Christine Weiford Shirks, 94, Petros

Mrs. Christine Weiford Shirks, age 94, of the Petros Community, passed away Friday, September 22, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was a member of Petros Fellowship Church of God. Christine served her Lord and Savoir most of her life and enjoyed baking and helping people in her community. At the time of her death, Mrs. Christine was the oldest living resident in Petros.

She is preceded in death by her husband: James Shirks

Her parents: John & Bessie Weiford

Three sisters: Dixie Storie, Virginia Woods, and Elizabeth Connor.

And one Son-in-law: Don Dickey

She is survived by her three sons: Stephen and wife Sandy Shirks, James “Skip” and his wife Linda Shirks, and Phillip and his wife Tammy Shirks.

One Daughter: Deborah Dickey.

Two brothers: Tommy & wife Sheila Weiford, and Bobby Weiford

Nine Grandchildren

Twenty-one great-grandchildren

Elven great great grandchildren

Along with a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 25, 2023, in Petros Cemetery for graveside services with Bro Tony Cathy officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Christine Weiford Shirks.

