Charles “Louie” Webber, Clinton

Charles “Louie” Webber, age 72, of Clinton, died on September 5, 2023.

He was born on June 12, 1951, to Paul and Ruth Webber in Clinton, TN. He graduated from Clinton High School and later earned his bachelor’s degree. Louie worked as a Computer Programmer for many years.

After 17 years of being together, he married Victoria Thomas in 2022. Charles and Victoria lived together in Clinton.

Louie was heavily involved with the Kerbela Shriners, helping transport children in the burn centers. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason with the Beaver Ridge Lodge # 366. Louie served for eight years in the US Air Force and was stationed in Vietnam.

Charles is survived by his wife, Victoria Jeannette Thomas; daughter, Anna Michelle Banks, grandson, Hunter Levi Keller, sister-in-law, Doris Webber, niece, Kim Dotson, great-niece, Kelly, and great-nephew, Chris.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Lynn Webber, and his nephew, Charles Lynn Dotson.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville. Friends and family who wish to attend the service may stage their vehicles at Holley Gamble Funeral Home starting at 9:30 am. Attendees will leave for the cemetery at 11:15 am, led by the Patriot Guard.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY.

Online condolences can be given at holleygamble.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...