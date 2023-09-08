Charles G. Nance, Harriman

News Department 25 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Mr. Charles G. Nance, age 52, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born December 16, 1970, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a machine operator at Day Cab in Rockwood and loved to fish. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Virginia Nance; sisters, Susie Nance, Jane Nance, and Dianna Wolfe; and brother, Bobby Nance.

Survivors include:

Sons:            Jacob Nance
            Matthew Nance

3 Granddaughters

Brothers and Sister and their spouses:    Eddie Nance (Sherry) of Rockwood, TN
                        Mike Nance of Kingston, TN
                        Terry Nance (Linda) of Rockwood, TN
                        Jeff Nance of Rockwood, TN
                        Jennifer Nance of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are scheduled at this time. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Charles G. Nance.

About News Department

Check Also

Cassandra “Sandy” Osborne, 74

Cassandra “Sandy” Osborne, age 74, a longtime history teacher at ORHS, passed away Saturday, September …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: