Charles G. Nance, Harriman

Mr. Charles G. Nance, age 52, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born December 16, 1970, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a machine operator at Day Cab in Rockwood and loved to fish. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Virginia Nance; sisters, Susie Nance, Jane Nance, and Dianna Wolfe; and brother, Bobby Nance.

Survivors include:

Sons: Jacob Nance

Matthew Nance

3 Granddaughters

Brothers and Sister and their spouses: Eddie Nance (Sherry) of Rockwood, TN

Mike Nance of Kingston, TN

Terry Nance (Linda) of Rockwood, TN

Jeff Nance of Rockwood, TN

Jennifer Nance of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are scheduled at this time. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Charles G. Nance.

