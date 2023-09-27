Charles Elden “Mac” McSween, 95

Charles Elden “Mac” McSween passed away Thursday, September 15th at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge at the age of 95.

There will be a Memorial Service at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN, on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 2:00 pm, officiated by Reverend Steve Johnson with the participation of the Roane County Honor Guard.

Charles was born August 24, 1928, in Newport, TN, to Roy Elden McSween and Thelma Catherine Kyker McSween both of whom preceded him in death.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Imogene “Jean” Ray McSween and his second wife Martha Thornton Baker McSween.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Ruth Anne McSween of San Diego, CA.

He is survived by children and spouses Cindy Sheldon of Louisville, TN, Steve McSween of the Swan Pond Community in Harriman, TN, and Nancy and Mark Hall of Kingston, TN, grandchildren and spouses Misha Ramsey of Louisville, Luke Hall (Keiryn Hall) of Kingston, Sarah Hall (Amanda Boyd) of Hixon, TN, and Elaine Herrera (Daniel Herrera) of Knoxville, TN, and step-granddaughter Jamie Sheldon Petersen (Erik Petersen) and great-grandchildren, Elan, Brielle and Kai Hall of Kingston, TN, step great granddaughter Avery Hillon of Knoxville, TN, and sister Dolores Hayes of San Diego, CA.

After graduation from high school in Knoxville, he joined the US Navy in 1946 and was stationed in Hawaii until his discharge in 1948. Upon return from his military duty, he began college at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1950. During the time in Cookeville, he married Jean Ray of Knoxville, TN, and upon graduation worked as an electrical engineer for TVA with most of his career being at the Kingston Steam Plant.

Upon moving to Swan Pond in 1957 he became a member of and raised his family at Sawn Pond United Methodist Church in Harriman where he was the treasurer for many years. He was also very involved in the upkeep of the cemetery.

He was a member of Roane County Rescue Squad, Roane County Ham Radio Club, Elks Club, and Swan Pond Community Club. He was also instrumental in the formation of Swan Pond Utility District allowing members of the community to have “city water” rather than relying upon wells for daily needs. He also worked part-time with Woody Realty in Kingston as an associate realtor and auctioneer.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations be made to Swan Pond Cemetery Fund in care of K. McKinney, 420 Lakemont, Rockwood, TN 37854.

We would like to thank Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman for their help with the arrangements for the service.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the McSween Family.

