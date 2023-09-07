Cassandra “Sandy” Osborne, 74

Cassandra “Sandy” Osborne, age 74, a longtime history teacher at ORHS, passed away Saturday, September 2. 2023. She was born August 9, 1949, to the late Anderson Wilker Osborne & Marth Mae Jones in Lafollette, Tennessee.

Ms. Osborne attended Scarboro Elementary School, where she developed a love for reading, which her father also loved, and the pursuit of academic subjects. When she was not reading or studying, she enjoyed playing softball, basketball, and bike riding.

She later attended Robertsville Junior High and Oak Ridge High School. The transition from an all-African American elementary school to a junior high school where she would be the minority was a strange one.

During her years as an ORHS student, she played intramural sports and worked after school at Willow Brook Elementary School. She was admitted to Warren College in North Carolina after graduating from ORHS in 1967. The college allowed her to work her way through on the Work Study Program. While there she earned numerous academic awards and made lasting friendships. She graduated from Warren Wilkson in 1971, never missing a semester on the Dean’s List.

Ms. Osborne worked in Ashville, NC before returning to Oak Ridge, where she was offered a teaching contract. She attended the University of Tennessee at the same time she was teaching and graduated with a master’s degree in social science education. She taught at ORHS from 1973 until her retirement on June 8, 2010.

From 1973-2010, Ms. Osborne taught Advanced Placement US History. She was the Director of Oak Ridge Schools, SECME, Inc. (formerly Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering) from 1989-2010. In 1992, Ms. Osborne was named SECME Teacher of the Year. The Oak Ridge SECME program was selected by the United States Congressional Black Caucus as one of the 30 exemplary programs in the nation. She was an advocate, mentor, and financial administrator serving as the director for the school program.

Ms. Osborne earned her Bachelor of Science from Warren Wilson College with a major in history. She received her Master’s from the University of Tennessee- Knoxville, majoring in social science education. Additionally, she earned hours beyond her MS from UT and at Roane State Community College in computer studies.

During her teaching career at ORHS, Ms. Osborne also served as a College Board Consultant, US History AP Reader, College Board Exam Leader- US History AP Exam, and on the College Board AP US History Curriculum Development & Assessment Committee.

Ms. Osborne was an active participant in professional organizations too numerous to list that were related to education. Among the many honors she received, she was named the USA Today, All American Teacher in 1999, was named in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers each year 1998-2010, and received the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Hall of Fame Public & Community Service Award in 1998.

Ms. Osborne was also active in her community, as a member on the Oak Ridge Heritage & Preservation Association, Oak Ridge Schools Preschool Naming Committee. She was also a College Board History Professional Development Event Materials contributor.

Ms. Osborne was a member of Spurgeon Chapel AME Zion Church where she served on the trustee board. Her motto was, “I lived every day committed to positive thought and actions. I believe one of the most important goals one can achieve in life is to be a service to others.”

She was preceded in death by sister, Olivia Mae Osborne; and brother, Clark Wilker Osborne. Survivors include sisters, Pauletta Joy (Lawrence Billings), Tanya Osborne, and Jacquetta Brinson (Willie); a host of other relatives & loved ones; and special friends, Susan Cowan, Marty York, Darlene Johnson, Mary Ann Hammel, Nancy Isler, Jane Gibson, Beverly Bauman, Jinx Watson, Diane Dunn, and Kathy Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...