Carolyn Ann (Scarbrough) White, Rocky Top

Carolyn Ann (Scarbrough) White has joined her “Beloved Jim’s”, Big Jim and Little Jim now all three are safe in the arms of Jesus. Carolyn was a devoted loving wife, Mother, Meme, and Grammie.

She was a member of Fratersville Baptist Church and loved her flower garden, yard selling, puzzles, and the Vols.

Left to cherish her memory are Granddaughter, Heather & husband Mark, Grandson, Dustin and wife Debbie, Great-Grandchildren, Emily, Brady, and Blake Wilson whom she took great pride in and loved dearly.

Survived by sister Jeannie Massingill & husband Mickey. Nieces and nephews, Pam, Babs, Danny, Perry, Vaughn, Lynn, Crystal, Terry, and Sherry. A host of friends and loved ones. Special families Johnny & Lydia Owens and children Laklee, Brittany, Chris, Brandon, Nokota, Ella, Phillip, Sadie, and Bella. Marty & Tabitha Blackwell and children Bethany, Makayla, Aaron, Jacob, and Maddie. Very special friends Charles and Rosa Manning.

Preceded in death by her parents Jack and Lillian (Bolton) Scarbrough, brother Ralph (Stud) Scarbrough, sister Sug Jones & husband Midge, Darlene Fately & husband Shelb, Jackie (Deacon) Scarbrough. Loving husband Jimmie Ray and dear son James F (Little Jim).

Friends may visit with the White family on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, starting at 5 pm till the funeral at 7 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Johnny Owens officiating. Carolyn’s graveside service will be at 11 am on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023, at Seiber Cemetery in Briceville TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN is serving the family of Carolyn White.

