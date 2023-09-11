Carol Diane Byrd Thomas, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Carol Diane Byrd Thomas, age 72, of Deer Lodge, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at her home. She retired from Knox County School after working as a teachers aide at Central High School for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents: R.L. Byrd and Flo Hembree Byrd.

And three sisters: Janice Carter, Patty Skorski, and Ann Smith.

She is survived by her son: Roy Edward Thomas III.

Two grandsons and one granddaughter.

Two brothers: Robert and Veronica Byrd, and Rodney and Angie Byrd.

Four sisters and brothers-in-law: Cindy and Don Pondexter, Barbara and Tom Anderson, Nancy and Doug Morgan, and Lisa and Mark Jeffers.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning September 12, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Byrd Family Cemetery in Sunbright with Bro. Doug Morgan officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carol Diane Byrd Thomas.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...