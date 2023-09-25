Carmen Denise Lively Thomas, Rockwood

Mrs. Carmen Denise Lively Thomas passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Rockwood, TN. She was born October 6, 1961, in Oliver Springs, TN to Lewis and Delphia Lively. She loved to go fishing and camping and she enjoyed the outdoors with passion. She was extremely proud of her kid and her entire family. She is proceeded in death by her parents: Lewis and Delphia Lively; sister: Marissa Lively; brothers: Lewis Stanley Lively, Jerry Stephen Lively, and Joseph Fitzgerald Lively; and her father-in-law: James Edward Thomas. She is survived by:

Husband: James Thomas of Rockwood, TN

Son: Alex Watts of New Market, TN

Brothers: Johnny Lively (Winnie Gail) of Rockwood, TN

Charles Lively of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law: Linda Kennedy (Eddie) of Harriman, TN

Mother-in-law: Alice Faye Thomas of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Landon Watts and Shayla Hutton (Tyler)

And several nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members.

Family will have an immediate burial on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Windrock Cemetery in Windrock, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Carmen Denise Lively Thomas.

