Calvino Inman, Bristol

Calvino Inman, a beloved member of the community, passed away on September 10, 2023, in Bristol, VA. Born on August 23, 1993, in Harriman, Tennessee, Calvino leaves behind a legacy of joy and laughter that will be cherished by all who knew him.

Calvino attended Rockwood High School, where he had the opportunity to connect with classmates and nurture lifelong friendships. After high school, he pursued a career as an assistant manager at Blackbird, a role he loved and took great pride in.

Calvino had a wide range of interests and hobbies that brought him immense happiness. He found solace in nature and often embarked on hiking adventures that allowed him to appreciate the beauty of the great outdoors. But above all else, Calvino had a remarkable talent for making people laugh. His quick wit and infectious sense of humor could brighten even the darkest of days.



Described as funny and personable, Calvino was truly one-of-a-kind. Whether it was through his jokes or his caring nature, he touched the lives of everyone around him. Calvino’s capacity for empathy extended beyond his immediate circle; he cared deeply about his friends and family and always went above and beyond to support them.



Calvino leaves behind a host of loved ones who will miss him dearly. His surviving family includes his mother Tammy Mynatt, father Calvin Mynatt, siblings Shawn Williams, Jeff Inman, and Alisha Inman, grandmother Patricia Inman, nieces & nephews: Zy-Tavius, Zayveon, Taylyn, Harlow, Harmony, Assad, Zalay, Zakarie; aunts & uncles: Jarvis Inman, Rachel Inman, Evita Golden, Sam Bazel, Ann Inman, Gloria Harkness, as well as several other relatives.



He was preceded in death by his grandmother Dorris Tate; grandfathers Ronnie Bazel and Calvin Nance; and aunt Tina Mynatt. Though they are no longer physically present, their love and memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew them.



Calvino also leaves behind a multitude of cherished friends who were an integral part of his life. Among them are Alyssa Wallace, Kim, Kimberly Smith, Daneille Callaway, Tera Colada, Ashley Williams, Asia Moss, Shelby Evans, and countless others. Calvino’s ability to connect with people on a genuine level left an indelible mark on all of their lives.



To honor Calvino’s memory and share in the celebration of his life, visitation will be held at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood on September 20, 2023. Friends and loved ones are invited to pay their respects between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM. Following the visitation, a funeral service will take place at the same location from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.



Subsequently, a graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This final gathering will provide an opportunity for family and friends to come together one last time to remember and bid farewell to Calvino as he is laid to rest.



Calvino Inman’s departure has left a void in the lives of those who knew him best. However, his spirit will continue to live on through the memories shared by family and friends. May his laughter echo within our hearts forever, serving as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, joy can be found.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Calvino Inman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made directly to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

