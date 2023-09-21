Brenda Jane Davis, Rockwood

In loving memory, Brenda Jane Davis who went to Jesus on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Brenda was the devoted wife of Ronnie for over 58 years and loving mother of boys Tony and Dusty. Brenda will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by sister Patty Trumble and survived by brother Roy McNally and husband Ronald Charles Davis.

Brenda was a kind, caring and giving wife and mother who always put the needs of her family before her own. Brenda was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

Growing up, she was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework or just to watch us do something ridiculous on our dirt bikes, 4 wheelers or go-karts. Brenda was a woman of strong faith in God, and she instilled in us importance of family, hard work, and doing what was right. Upon the birth of the first of three grandchildren, she became known as “Grammy”. Grammy brought such joy to her grandchildren, Reagan Marie Davis, Eva Danielle Davis, and Charlie Ella Davis, and she was so proud of them. Grammy was a true role model who we will always look up to.

As per her wishes, her remains will be cremated and scattered across the mountains, rivers, and creeks of East Tennessee. There will be no funeral, in lieu of flowers, Grammy had a high opinion of St. Jude, where donations may be made.

Grammy, you will always be in our hearts, and we will never forget you. We love you so much. We can only imagine how wonderful the reunion in Heaven was with your family who passed before you.

