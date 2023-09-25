Brenda Ann Layne, Mossy Grove

Brenda Ann Layne went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 23, 2023, after a long, hard-fought battle against cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lillie Mae Brown, brothers, David Brown, Grady Brown, and Nobel E. Brown, and sisters UniVee Beene and Jennie Daugherty.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joe A. Layne, Daughters, Alisha Taylor, and husband Ricky Taylor, and Jennifer Heidel and husband Lester Lee Heidel. Grandchildren Aaron & wife Raegan Taylor, Andrew & wife Whitney Taylor, Mikayla Heidel and Fiancé Alex Hawk, Ryan Taylor and Levi Heidel. Great grandchildren, Brynley and Griffin Taylor, extended family Lynn, Diana and Jozi Redmon and Opal Vespie, special friend Judy Layne, and a multitude of family and friends.

Brenda was saved at a vacation bible school at Petros Baptist Church when she was a little girl, and she served the Lord faithfully and joyfully her entire life. Her life was one of service for Jesus Christ. She served her Church, where she was a long-time member, Mossy Grove Baptist Church, as WMU Director and choir Director for many years. She was also a faithful member of the Eastern Star Sunrise Chapter 364 for over 50 years. Her heart was always toward Missions and reaching people who didn’t know Jesus. She went on many mission trips to places like Brazil, Arizona Navajo Reservation, Honduras, and the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky. But some of her greatest mission work was done locally, cooking for others, sending cards, giving a word of encouragement, and even giving and helping strangers she had never met.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 2-4 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 4 pm with Bro. Jim Disney and Bro. Ron Ralph officiating. Internment will follow in the Wartburg City Cemetery, Wartburg, TN.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Quality Hospice and SHOC for all of their care during this time.

In lieu of flowers Brenda requested donations be sent to the Eastern Star Sunrise Chapter 364, P.O. Box 251, Petros, TN 37845, or to Hogar de Amor Children’s Home in Honduras c/o Alisha Taylor 125 Austin Drive, Wartburg, TN 37887.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brenda Ann Layne.

