Bradley Michael Hacker, Harriman

Mr. Bradley Michael Hacker, age 40, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born on April 1, 1983, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He had bright blue eyes, a beautiful smile, and a heart of gold. He was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. He had a love for the Lord, music, working with his hands, kids, and those less fortunate. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Claude & Judith Westmoreland, and Reba Proffitt.

He is survived by:

Parents: David & Jerreece Hacker

Brothers: Jamie Hacker

Dylan Pass

Houston Pass

Marcus Pass

Several aunts & uncles, nieces & nephews, and cousins.

Special Aunt: Patricia Taylor

The family received friends on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. A funeral service followed at 4:00 pm with Rev. Denard Buttram and Rev. Allen Hickman officiating. Graveside and Interment services was held Monday, September 18, 2023, at 11:00 am at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bradley Michael Hacker.

