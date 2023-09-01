Bobby Harold “Catfish” Helton, Rockwood

Mr. Bobby Harold “Catfish” Helton, age 87 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on January 30, 1936, in Rockwood. He was of Baptist faith. He enjoyed gardening and cars. He was a member of Laborers Union #818. He is preceded in death by his parents: John & Gladys Helton; Nephew: Rex Helton; Sister: Betty Ward; and Brother: Shirley Helton. He is survived by:

Girlfriend of 42 years: Alice Sprouse & her daughter, Joanie

Sister: Margaret Mills

Nephews: Terry & Debbie Ward, James & Jane Ward

Nieces: Debbie Mills, Patricia Ann Irish, Kimberly Lynn Mills, Beverly Kelly, Melissa Morton, and Michelle Kibitleski

and many other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, with Rev. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bobby Harold “Catfish” Helton.

