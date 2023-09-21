Bobbie Deloris Shealy, Heiskell

Bobbie Deloris Shealy age 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN.

Bobbie was an avid dog lover and always gave to those in need. She collected antiques, barbies, and beanie babies, and was proud to be a Nanny.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Katherine Napier, husband Melvin P. Shealy, Sister JoAnne, Stepdaughter Angela Shealy.

She is survived by her children, Tracey Gaylor (girlfriend Tiffany) of Heiskell, TN, John Thomas Gaylor of Clinton, TN, Shawn Gaylor of Heiskell, TN, Stepson, Jeffery Shealy (Cheryl) of Laurens, SC, Stepdaughter, Sonya Barrett (Keith) of Laurens, SC. Brothers George McCulley, Sherman McCulley, Buddy McCulley, Virgil McCulley, and Gaylor McCulley all of London, KY. Sister Billie Jean Burton (Robert) of Lebanon, TN, and Betty Wolf (Ted) of Carbondale, IL, and numerous grandchildren.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Bobbie Shealy.

