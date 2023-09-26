Billy Roland Kirby, Rockwood

Mr. Billy Roland Kirby, age 90 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023. He was born on October 22, 1932, in Rockwood. He loved playing guitar, singing, spending time with his family, and sports of all kinds. He was part of Rockwood’s only iron man football team. He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. Mr. Kirby also served in the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his wife: Nancy Kirby; parents: Carl and Nell Kirby; brothers: Hubert Kirby, James Kirby; and sister: Judy Allen. He is survived by:

Daughters: Dusty Hinds (Mike), Krystal Kirby, Tracy Lange (Wayne), and Brenna Kirby

Sons: Bill Kirby Jr, Perry Kirby (Shelagh), Cody Kirby, and Derek Matheny (Penny)

Brother: David Kirby (Kathy)

19 Grandchildren

22 Great Grandchildren

Special Friend: Phyllis Burchfield

And many other extended family members and friends

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Billy Roland Kirby.

