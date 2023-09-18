Bettye P. Hawkins, 87

Bettye P. Hawkins, age 87, departed this life on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee to Clarence C. Parson and Flois R. Finnerty Parson. Bettye loved her family, her church family at Karns Church of Christ, UT football, and most of all, her beloved husband of 60 years, JV Hawkins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Bettye was preceded in death by son-in-law, Scott C. Williams; sister, Angela Carroll; and three brothers, James Parson, Spencer (Billy) Parson, and Robert (Bob) Parson.

She is survived by children, Cindy Wells (Donald), Carol Scott (Rick), Jayne Williams, Judy Fye (Marc Mendonca), and C. Grant Hawkins (Shanella); grandchildren, Lauren Lutz (Jason), Rachel Barbieto (Zachary), Natalie Eddins (Nick), Andrew “Andy” Scott, Greg Scott, Evan Williams, Matt Williams (Patience), Cullen Williams (Sophie Weiss), Drew Fye (Samantha Simpson) and Ryne Fye; great-grandchildren, Gabby Lutz, Ben Lutz, Nate Lutz, Jackson Eddins, Kate Eddins, Emma Eddins, Andrew Eddins, and Dawson Fye; sister, Priscilla (Nelson) Lingle; and many nieces and nephews.

Family & friends will meet at 2 pm on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Minister Steve Higginbotham officiating. The family invites those attending to wear UT orange and white along with us as we remember Bettye. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

