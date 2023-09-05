Betty Caroline Ambrose, Clinton

Betty Caroline Ambrose, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at her home in Clinton, TN.

Betty lived her life simply; she was a loving mom, sister, grandmother, and friend. She thought of others before herself. She loved old Westerns, especially John Wayne (McClintock, 1963), and musicals like Grease (John Travolta/Olivia Newton-John) and Dirty Dancing; but mostly, she loved and cherished her family. Her grandchildren were her joy! She will be missed.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Geraldine Childs, and her little sister, Debra Dianne Childs. She is survived by her children, Christina Ambrose and Lee Ambrose, siblings, Susan McKinney and Joe Childs, and by her grandchildren, Emma Ambrose and Ayden Ambrose.

The Ambrose family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 5 PM – 7 PM in the chapel at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. Reverend Luke Kidwell, officiating.

Family and friends will gather at Batley Church Cemetery, 670 Batley Road, Clinton, TN 37716 for a graveside service on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11 AM.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Betty Caroline Ambrose.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...