Bessie Marie Potter James, 90, Harriman

9 hours ago

Mrs. Bessie Marie Potter James, 90, of Harriman, passed away September 12, 2023, at Canterfield of Oak Ridge. She was a member of the Potters House Fellowship Church. Bessie worked for 40-plus years at Roane Hosiery and Volunteered at Roane Medical Center for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband: William James, Jr.

Daughter: Debbie Hazelwood.

Parents: Arnold & Sophronia Potter.

Brothers: Edwin Potter, Arnold Potter, Jr, Clenice Potter, and Paul Potter.

Sisters: Imogene Lanler and Helen Mize.

She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law: Phillip & Linda James.

Son-in-law: John Hazelwood.

Brother: Ralph Potter.

Sister: Hazel Dickson.

Four grandchildren: Heather Lawson, Justin & wife Lisa Hazelwood, Erica & husband Jay Settles, and Lindsay & husband Alan Riggs.

Six great-grandchildren: Keaton Jones, Carly Lawson, Evan Settles, Rory Riggs, and Max Riggs.

Many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family and friends will meet on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Bessie Marie Potter James, during this difficult time.

