Bertha Mae Morphis McMillan, 66

Bertha Mae Morphis McMillan went to celebrate with Jesus on September 26th. She is the Best Wife, Momma Bear, Grandmully, and Child of God. She was surrounded by family when she was called to Heaven.

She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She loved to work in her yard, go fishing, complete crafts, can food, and all things family.

She is survived by her soulmate Butch McMillan, children; Christy and Michael Longmire, Holley and Steven Bass, Janie and Kurtis Harper, Jennifer and Tim Ehlers, Grandchildren; Daniel and Payton, Audrey, Annabelle Longmire; Matthew and Hailey, Steven Robert Bass; Malachi Daugherty, Quentin Harding, Christian Morgan; Nicolus, Chloe, Ally Ehlers. Her Mother Louise Whedbee, brother Frank Morphis, sister Sherrie Morphis. Niece Ashley and Robert, Connor, Melody, Madalyn, and Baby Jack. And lots more loving nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by Grandparents Dixie Jewel, and Lula Mae Morphis, father Vernon Morphis and Pop Robert Whedbee.

Celebration of life will be held at Community Baptist Church in Oliver Springs on October 7, 2023, at 2 pm.

Because of Bertha’s love for plants, the family requests that in lieu of cut flowers, plants would be very much appreciated.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the McMillan family.

