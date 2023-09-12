Bernice Hollon, Rocky Top

Bernice Hollon, age 89 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Summit View of Rocky Top. She was born May 11, 1934, in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late James Howard Douglas Sr and Joy Marie Smith Douglas. Bernice loved ceramics and sewing. Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, James Howard Sr and Joy Marie Douglas, her husband Paul Hollon, son Terry Lynn Hollon, daughter Debra Vowell, and her brothers James H. Douglas Jr., Ronald “Ronnie” Douglas, and Kenneth Earl Douglas.

Survivors:

Son-in-law Steve Vowell

Brother Donald “Donnie” Douglas of Rocky Top

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top at 11:00 AM.

