Benny L. Lenderman, Claxton

Benny L. Lenderman, age 70 of Claxton passed away at his home on Sunday, September 17, 2023. He owned and operated Lenderman Plumbing for forty-plus years.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cindy;

Children, Stephanie Johnson and husband, Joseph  and Robert Lenderman and wife, Kristina;

Grandchildren, Chloe, Russell and Conner;

Sister, Jan Ashley

Brothers, Jim and Bill Lenderman;

And a host of nieces and nephews.

The family chose cremation with no services planned.

In keeping with Ben’s love for animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anderson County or Oak Ridge Animal Shelter in his memory.

