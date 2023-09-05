Bennett Lee Garvin I, Sunbright

Bennett Lee Garvin I (1947-2023) was loaned to us on September 16, 1947, and entered into Eternal Rest, on September 4, 2023, at his home in Sunbright TN. He was the son of George Bennett Garvin and Sadie Marie Moore Garvin both deceased.

Bennett is survived by his wife Evelyn and their two children Sara Marie and Mary-Beth, along with his youngest grandson Andrew Lee. He had eight children from previous marriages: Diane, Bennett Jr., Sandy, Elizabeth, Bennett 3, 4, 5, and Tammy. He was blessed to have 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was one of 10 children, and is survived by his brother, Joseph Edward Moore of Charleston SC. Bennett was also blessed with being the uncle to 33 nieces and nephews.

He was an auto mechanic by trade and worked at Westside Service Station, Summerville, SC for over 26 years.

There will be a private family honoring, on Monday, September 11th at his Sunbright, TN home. Mr. Garvin was from SC therefore his family and friends will have a Memorial for him on Saturday, November 11th in Cottageville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to his final expenses to the Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bennett Lee Garvin I.

