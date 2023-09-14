Bassmaster tournament in Kingston today thru Saturday

The city of Kingston is hosting a Bassmaster’s fishing tournament this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday so expect a lot of pickup trucks with bass boats and trailers all across the city and motels, eateries, and other locations but mostly at the Ladd Park boat ramp in Kingston. The tournament will bring in at least 248 fishermen into the area. The fishermen launched at 7:15 this morning, and Friday, and Saturday. Weigh-ins are at 3:15pm Thursday and Friday afternoons which will then conclude with 10 fishermen competing for the grand prize on Saturday.

