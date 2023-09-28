Bart Christopher Rutherford, New Market

Bart Christopher Rutherford age 52, of New Market, Tennessee passed away on September 26, 2023, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, TN. He was born on February 14, 1971, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Bart Rutherford and Hallie Janell Braden. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. Chris loved guns, comic books, collecting sports cards, and most of all spending time with his kids. Chris is preceded in death by his parents Bart and Hallie Rutherford, foster mother Lois Vowell, and Granddaughter Makenna Rutherford. He is survived by:
Sons Christian Rutherford New Market
Camden Rutherford New Market
Daughter Christina Rutherford Indiana
Carli Rutherford New Market
Cadence Rutherford New Market
Mother of his children Amanda Rutherford New Market
Sister Patricia Rutherford Clinton
2 Nieces Destiny Childress, Laini Snoderly both of Clinton
Nephew Bryson Snoderly Clinton
Grandchild Abbie Turner Indiana
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.
Funeral: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 2:00 PM, on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.