Bart Christopher Rutherford, New Market

Bart Christopher Rutherford age 52, of New Market, Tennessee passed away on September 26, 2023, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, TN. He was born on February 14, 1971, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Bart Rutherford and Hallie Janell Braden. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. Chris loved guns, comic books, collecting sports cards, and most of all spending time with his kids. Chris is preceded in death by his parents Bart and Hallie Rutherford, foster mother Lois Vowell, and Granddaughter Makenna Rutherford. He is survived by:

Sons Christian Rutherford New Market

Camden Rutherford New Market

Daughter Christina Rutherford Indiana

Carli Rutherford New Market

Cadence Rutherford New Market

Mother of his children Amanda Rutherford New Market

Sister Patricia Rutherford Clinton

2 Nieces Destiny Childress, Laini Snoderly both of Clinton

Nephew Bryson Snoderly Clinton

Grandchild Abbie Turner Indiana

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Funeral: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 2:00 PM, on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

