Bart Christopher Rutherford, New Market

Bart Christopher Rutherford age 52, of New Market, Tennessee passed away on September 26, 2023, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, TN. He was born on February 14, 1971, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Bart Rutherford and Hallie Janell Braden. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. Chris loved guns, comic books, collecting sports cards, and most of all spending time with his kids. Chris is preceded in death by his parents Bart and Hallie Rutherford, foster mother Lois Vowell, and Granddaughter Makenna Rutherford. He is survived by:

Sons            Christian Rutherford           New Market

                     Camden Rutherford           New Market

Daughter      Christina Rutherford          Indiana 

                    Carli Rutherford                  New Market

                    Cadence Rutherford           New Market

Mother of his children  Amanda Rutherford    New Market

Sister           Patricia Rutherford              Clinton

2 Nieces   Destiny Childress, Laini Snoderly    both of Clinton 

Nephew    Bryson Snoderly                      Clinton

Grandchild   Abbie Turner                        Indiana

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top. 

Funeral: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.  

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 2:00 PM, on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. 

