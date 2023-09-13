Barbara Jones, Oliver Springs

Barbara Jones, 83, left her earthly home in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, and went peacefully to her heavenly home on September 8, 2023.

Barbara was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and adopted by Vernon and Helen Lansing of Riverside, California. She had two older brothers, Don and Wendell Lansing.

Barbara graduated from Romona High School, Riverside, California, in 1958. She worked as a waitress, in an employment office, and at an answering service on night shift. At the age of 42, she decided to go to college. In 1984, she graduated with an Associates Degree in Business Science (in the area of Word Processing) at the age of 44. After graduating, Barbara worked as a secretary for Colonel Freight Lines and then for Donald Roe, Attorney at Law. However, most of her career was dedicated to being a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother.

After a three-month courtship, Barbara married the love of her life, Jesse, on October 14, 1961. They were married in her parents’ home in a private ceremony. In 1976, the family moved from Southern California to East Tennessee where Barbara enjoyed her farm animals, working in the garden, canning, and cooking homemade meals for her family.

She attended the New Life Church of the Nazarene in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She loved her church and church family. Active in the Church, she and Jesse were Sunday School nursery workers for many years, and Barbara served as the adult Sunday School class secretary. She, Jesse, and their children began mowing the church property to further serve their church. Even after their kids were grown, Barbara and Jesse continued to mow the property for several more years. Barbara enjoyed serving as Missionary President and continued to support the Missions Department.

Barbara enjoyed growing roses, and at one time she had over 40 rose bushes growing many different varieties and colors of rose bushes. It brought her great joy to grow roses and give small bouquets to her church family on Sunday mornings.

Barbara is survived by her husband Jesse and their three children: Sherri Lindsey (husband Eddie); Frank; and David (wife Kimberly). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Rebecca Jones Villa (husband Jovanny); Kati Jones Satterwhite (husband Jimmy, Jr.); Holly (fiancé Brandon Holloway), Troy Martin, Jr.; Tyler Martin (girlfriend Lauren Stout); Ambar Long, Daniel Jones, Simon Jones, Benjamin Jones; and two great-granddaughters Lucy and Brylee Martin.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the New Life Church of the Nazarene, Oak Ridge, on September 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. with receiving of friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara’s memory to the New Life Church of the Nazarene Missions Department, 200 Lafayette Drive, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Cremation services were provided by the Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, Oliver Springs, Tennessee.

