Barbara Jean Mozingo, Rocky Top

Barbara Jean Mozingo age 78, of Rocky Top, passed away on September 5, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born in Lake City on October 07, 1944, to the late Ted Disney and Lula Mae Heatherly. Barbara was of the Baptist faith. Barbara’s favorite color was purple and she loved crafts, gardening, roses, cooking, scrapbooking, Christmas trees, and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, Ted and Lula Disney, Barbara is preceded in death by her sisters: Georgia Vowell and Edna Wallace, brothers: William, Benny Joe, and Conray Disney, and infant sibling, Baby Jackie.
Survivors:
Husband Ivan Mozingo of Rocky Top
Daughters Missy Sanders and Blythe
Aimee Mozingo Bolinger and Jack
Heather Haire and Chip
Pam Mozingo
Sisters Louise Phillips
Pat Long and Fred
Grandchildren Taylor Collins and fiance Alex Williams
Jay Collins
Hannah Bolinger
Jackson Bolinger
Gavin Bolinger
Leigha Mozingo
Madyson Haire
Morgan Haire
Tripp Haire
Megan Haire
Several Nieces
Several Nephews
And a host of many other family members and friends.
Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee.