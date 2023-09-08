Barbara Jean Mozingo, Rocky Top

Barbara Jean Mozingo age 78, of Rocky Top, passed away on September 5, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born in Lake City on October 07, 1944, to the late Ted Disney and Lula Mae Heatherly. Barbara was of the Baptist faith. Barbara’s favorite color was purple and she loved crafts, gardening, roses, cooking, scrapbooking, Christmas trees, and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, Ted and Lula Disney, Barbara is preceded in death by her sisters: Georgia Vowell and Edna Wallace, brothers: William, Benny Joe, and Conray Disney, and infant sibling, Baby Jackie.

Survivors:

Husband Ivan Mozingo of Rocky Top

Daughters Missy Sanders and Blythe

                 Aimee Mozingo Bolinger and Jack

                 Heather Haire and Chip

                Pam Mozingo

Sisters Louise Phillips

              Pat Long and Fred

Grandchildren Taylor Collins and fiance Alex Williams

                       Jay Collins

                       Hannah Bolinger

                       Jackson Bolinger

                       Gavin Bolinger

                       Leigha Mozingo

                       Madyson Haire

                       Morgan Haire

                       Tripp Haire

                       Megan Haire

Several Nieces

Several Nephews

And a host of many other family members and friends.

Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee.

