Barbara Jean Mozingo, Rocky Top

Barbara Jean Mozingo age 78, of Rocky Top, passed away on September 5, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born in Lake City on October 07, 1944, to the late Ted Disney and Lula Mae Heatherly.  Barbara was of the Baptist faith. Barbara’s favorite color was purple and she loved crafts, gardening, roses, cooking, scrapbooking, Christmas trees, and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, Ted and Lula Disney, Barbara is preceded in death by her sisters: Georgia Vowell and Edna Wallace, brothers: William, Benny Joe, and Conray Disney, and infant sibling, Baby Jackie.

Survivors:

Husband   Ivan Mozingo of Rocky Top

 Daughters   Missy Sanders and Blythe

                     Aimee Mozingo Bolinger and Jack

                     Heather Haire and Chip

                    Pam Mozingo

Sisters       Louise Phillips

                  Pat Long and Fred

Grandchildren   Taylor Collins and fiance Alex Williams

                           Jay Collins

                           Hannah Bolinger

                           Jackson Bolinger

                           Gavin Bolinger

                           Leigha Mozingo

                           Madyson Haire

                           Morgan Haire

                           Tripp Haire

                           Megan Haire

Several Nieces

Several Nephews

And a host of many other family members and friends.

Graveside Service was at 2:00 PM, on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee.

