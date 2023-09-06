Baby Harrison Hickey

Harrison Hickey was born on July 28, 2023, at UT Hospital and passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

He is preceded in death by his aunt Michalla Sisson and great-grandfather Roger “Wayne” Hickey.

Harrison is survived by his mother Callie Hickey; grandmother Christine Hickey; grandfather Randy Hickey; great-grandmother Gladys “Cissy” Hickey; aunt Aryana Neese (Dewey), aunt Audrey Hickey, aunt Brianna Hickey; and uncle Benjamin Miller; great-aunt Paula Shaver and great-aunt Amber Caudill (Kano).

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 PM. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

