Anderson County Chambers Win a Car event back

Buy your tickets now! BIG NEWS! Get ready for the biggest event of the year! Join us on Friday, October 13th for the Anderson County Chamber Foundation’s Lucky 13 Reverse Raffle. The grand prize? A brand new 2024 Chevy Trax donated by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet in Clinton! Don’t miss your chance to win big and support our community! See you there! BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW! Raffle Tickets available at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce 245 N. Main St. Suite 200, Clinton, TN 37716
Tags 2024 Chevy Trax Anderson County Chamber of Commerce Rusty Wallace Chevrolet Win a Car Event
