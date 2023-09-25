Ambia “Ann” Glenda Ottinger, 97, Dandridge (formerly of Clinton)

Ambia “Ann” Glenda Ottinger, age 97 of Dandridge formerly of Clinton, TN passed away at her residence on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Ann was born July 6, 1926, in Clinton, TN to the late Harvey and Nola Williams. While she lived in Clinton she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was a former employee of Magnet Mills. Throughout her life, she loved working in her yard, painting especially oil painting, flowering, Elvis and Waylon Jennings. Ann was an animal lover, especially to cats. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Rouse; second husband, Oscar Ottinger; daughters, Glenda Sue Rouse Fine and Jennifer Ottinger; brothers, Harlan Williams, Mitchel Williams, Trent Williams, and Ray Williams.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Wright and husband Ronnie of LaFollette; grandchildren, Neil and Robin Fine, Shannon Andrews and husband Michael, great-grandchildren, Connor, Audrey, and Luke Andrews; son-in-law, Dale Fine; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank CNA Shelia McCarter, childhood friend, Onnie Clark, and special friend/neighbor Neil Brooks for the loving care and friendship given to Ann and her family.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Tuesday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

