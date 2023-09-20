Aaron Paul Gates, Clinton

Aaron Paul Gates, age 34 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Monday, September 18, 2023, in Knoxville, TN. He loved spending time with his family and had a great love for his children, nieces, and nephews. He had great enjoyment in making people laugh. Aaron loved the outdoors, the mountains, hiking and skateboarding, fishing, and riding four-wheelers. Aaron loved the mother (Celeste) of his children.

Aaron is preceded in death by his father Brian Gates, also his grandparents Paul and Gail Gates and Kathy Scheibel.

He is survived by his mother Kim Halloun and husband Kamil of Clinton, TN, grandfather Jim Kirby, his son Gray Gates, daughters Ariana Gates and Briana (Bri) Gates, sisters Aleisha Gates and significant other Kenny Chambers of Knoxville, TN, Ashley Hakes and husband Ricky of Jacksboro, TN, Kaycee Treacy and husband Luke of GA, and Ciara Kirby of Clinton, TN, Uncle Kenny Kirby of Clinton, TN, Aunt Nicki Steelman and husband Brandon of Oak Ridge, TN. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Aaron will be announced at a later date.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Aaron Gates.

