Willis E. Poland, Petros

Mr. Willis E. Poland, age 82, of Petros, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Willis worked for many years at Petros – Joyner Elementary School.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Carl and Willard Poland.

And four sisters: Margaret Walker, Juanita Edmonds, Irma Lee Lemons, and Wanda Daniels.

He is survived by two brothers: Fred and Royce Poland.

One sister: Anna Vann.

And a host of nieces and nephews, along with many other family, friends, and loved ones.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Willis E. Poland.

