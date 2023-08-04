W. E. Estel Underwood, 83, Coalfield

It is with great sadness that we pass along the news of the passing of W. E. (Estel) Underwood today, August 4, 2023. Estel or better known as Mr. Underwood, to the thousands of kids that he either coached, taught or was their principal at Coalfield School where the campus of the school is now named after him. Estel was also a Director of Music first at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield, then at Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge up until his retirement due to health reasons. Estel was a bass singer with the Bread of Life Quartet as well.

The family will receive friends on Sunday at Glenwood Baptist Church, 200 N. Alabama Road, Oak Ridge, from 2pm – 4pm, with funeral service to follow. The burial will be in the Davis Cemetery in Coalfield on Monday.

Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is in charge of the arrangements, which are incomplete at this time, for the family of W.E. (Estel) Underwood.

A full obituary will be posted as soon as it is available.

