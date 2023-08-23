Victims Identified in Tuesday’s Crash on Highway 61

A multi-vehicle accident closed Harriman Highway (Hwy. 61) between Rockbridge Road and Mayton Lane. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Mary King, 75, was traveling East on SR 61 in a 2013 Lincoln MKX when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Dodge Charger head-on. King’s vehicle came to an uncontrolled stop in the traffic lanes, while the Charger, driven by 51-year-old Steven J. Goodell, came to an uncontrolled stop outside the lanes of traffic. Both King and Goodell died as a result of the crash. King was not wearing her seatbelt, but it is unknown whether Goodell was wearing his. One person, Jackie Long, 59, who was a passenger in the Dodge Charger was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Injuries to Long are unknown currently. Another passenger in the Charger, Timothy Lee Murray, 40, was not injured in the accident. We will continue to follow this situation and give you the latest details as we get them.

(Commentary) State Route 61 and 62, are two of the most dangerous highways in the state of Tennessee and until the Tennessee Department of Transportation widens both State Routes, unfortunately we will still read about these types of accidents. Please pray for the families of these victims in yet another senseless fatality that could be prevented by simply widening these highways. – Brad Jones

